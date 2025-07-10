Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. This is a 48.1% increase from Mainstreet Equity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

MEQ opened at C$185.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$190.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$194.17. Mainstreet Equity has a 52 week low of C$165.42 and a 52 week high of C$216.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

