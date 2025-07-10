Contrasting Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) & Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Profitability

This table compares Reliability and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliability -3.38% -10.72% -7.60% Geospace Technologies -14.03% 0.69% 0.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliability and Geospace Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliability $23.98 million 0.38 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Geospace Technologies $135.60 million 1.21 -$6.58 million ($1.28) -9.98

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Reliability has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geospace Technologies.

57.2% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Reliability shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Reliability has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geospace Technologies has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Geospace Technologies beats Reliability on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc., provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production resources, and Direct Hire. The company provides state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, and locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration. It also develops a network of multimedia and video production workers for media clients, camera crews, and other technical and creative talent; and offers on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, and on-site management administration. In addition, the company provides multimedia and video production solutions, including pre-production conceptualization; project consultation from scriptwriting to site scouting; budget development and management; booking and managing of logistics for field and studio teams; and broadcast camera crews and field support, which includes makeup artists, av support, field producers, and full equipment rental. It also offers post-production facilities and freelance support including non-linear editors, graphic artists, narrators, and actors; animation and graphic design development, such as whiteboard animation; live transmission services from satellite to streaming; and management of staffed client studios for corporate, government and broadcast clients. Further, the company provides direct placement requests by MMG clients for various posts, including administrative, media, and IT professionals; and Script to Screen services. The company is headquartered in Clarksburg, Maryland.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems and reservoir characterization products and services, as well as traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including imaging equipment, water meter products, remote shut-off valves, and Internet of Things platform, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging, direct-to-screen printing systems, and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial and industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves various agencies of the United States government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. The company operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, South America, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

