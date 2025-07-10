Contrasting Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) & Toro (NYSE:TTC)

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) and Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Toro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Makita shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Toro and Makita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 4 1 0 2.20 Makita 0 1 0 1 3.00

Dividends

Toro presently has a consensus price target of $82.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Toro’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Toro is more favorable than Makita.

Toro pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Makita pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Toro pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Makita pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toro has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Toro has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Makita has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toro and Makita”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $4.58 billion 1.62 $418.90 million $3.90 19.29 Makita $4.95 billion 1.66 $523.63 million $1.82 16.79

Makita has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Makita is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Makita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 8.77% 27.99% 11.60% Makita 10.05% 8.16% 6.87%

Summary

Toro beats Makita on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders. This segment also provides irrigation and lighting products that consist of sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, coupling systems, and ag-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed landscape lighting products offered through distributors and landscape contractors. The Residential segment provides walk power mowers, zero-turn riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solution products that include grass and hedge trimmers, leaf blowers, blower-vacuums, chainsaws, string trimmers, hoses, and hose-end retail irrigation products. It sells its products through a network of distributors, dealers, mass retailers, hardware retailers, equipment rental centers, home centers, and online. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals. The company was formerly known as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. and changed its name to Makita Corporation in April 1991. Makita Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

