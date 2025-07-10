Comparing Traeger (COOK) and The Competition

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Traeger to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Traeger has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traeger’s rivals have a beta of -0.51, indicating that their average stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -5.00% -3.12% -1.07% Traeger Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $604.07 million -$34.01 million -8.43 Traeger Competitors $2.66 billion $100.62 million 3.58

This table compares Traeger and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Traeger’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Traeger. Traeger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Traeger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Traeger and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 1 4 2 0 2.14 Traeger Competitors 117 911 998 28 2.46

Traeger currently has a consensus price target of $2.44, suggesting a potential upside of 25.77%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 21.26%. Given Traeger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Traeger rivals beat Traeger on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

