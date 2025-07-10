48,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 1.28% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPHE. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 922,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of EPHE opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

