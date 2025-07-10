Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apex Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSVM stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $587.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

