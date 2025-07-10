Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) versus Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Surf Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Surf Air Mobility 0 1 2 0 2.67

Surf Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -2.13% N/A -2.31% Surf Air Mobility -50.23% N/A -52.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Surf Air Mobility”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $223.75 million 0.17 -$11.47 million ($0.09) -6.78 Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million 1.07 -$74.91 million ($3.75) -1.77

Global Crossing Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surf Air Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Crossing Airlines Group beats Surf Air Mobility on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services. The company also leases office space; operates its ticket counters; and maintains a maintenance office for its maintenance staff and for storage of aircraft records, spare parts, and consumables. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of eleven passenger aircraft and three cargo aircraft. Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.