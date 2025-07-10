Waste Management Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

Rockwell Automation, Waste Management, and Halliburton are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide collection, recycling, treatment and disposal services for solid, liquid and hazardous wastes. Investors often view them as a defensive sector offering stable cash flows, driven by steady demand from municipalities and businesses as well as stringent environmental regulations and growing sustainability initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $8.40 on Monday, hitting $338.67. 1,441,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,135. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.03 and its 200 day moving average is $283.31. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $348.43.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.14.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.94. 12,050,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,386,228. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

