Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.32) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.15) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday.
About Hunting
Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.
Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.
Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.
Our people are our most important asset.
