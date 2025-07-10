Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $468.00 to $542.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $522.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $350.52 and a twelve month high of $526.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total value of $2,423,087.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,575.60. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

