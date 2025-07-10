Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 197.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after buying an additional 1,438,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Argus downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

