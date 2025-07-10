Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 98 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average of $148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

