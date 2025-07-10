DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

