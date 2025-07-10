Adeia’s (ADEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Adeia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Stock Up 1.0%

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.59. Adeia has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Adeia’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 2,291.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.