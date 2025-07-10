DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Reliance worth $21,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,352,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,963,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Reliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 48,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $328.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.91.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

