Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Fvcbankcorp Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of FVCB opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Fvcbankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.35.
Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. Fvcbankcorp had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Fvcbankcorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fvcbankcorp
Fvcbankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fvcbankcorp
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Constellation, Cameco & NuScale Should Be on Your Radar
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
Receive News & Ratings for Fvcbankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fvcbankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.