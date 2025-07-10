Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Fvcbankcorp Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of FVCB opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Fvcbankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. Fvcbankcorp had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Fvcbankcorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fvcbankcorp

Fvcbankcorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fvcbankcorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fvcbankcorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 2,310.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 210,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

