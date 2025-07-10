Peapod Lane Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Medifast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 279,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 62,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Medifast by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Medifast by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 216,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Medifast had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Medifast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

