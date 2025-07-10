Peapod Lane Capital LLC Invests $1.39 Million in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 260,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. TrueBlue makes up about 1.6% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in TrueBlue by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,523,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 441,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406,405 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 852.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 381,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 341,136 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 109,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.53. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $370.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.