Peapod Lane Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 55,394 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $5,079,339.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,108,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,995,267.64. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $391,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,939,307 shares of company stock worth $16,202,116. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Raymond James Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

