Peapod Lane Capital LLC Decreases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 530,278 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 583,153 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26,172.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,988,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $289.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.60). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.49% and a negative return on equity of 329.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

