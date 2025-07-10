Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 30,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

NYSE DUK opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

