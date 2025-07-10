Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 16,464.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 31,776 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SO stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.