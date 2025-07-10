Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,555 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.5418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.