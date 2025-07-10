Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.07 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 92.50 ($1.26). Bango shares last traded at GBX 90.05 ($1.22), with a volume of 11,383 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 244 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Bango in a research report on Monday, June 9th.
In other news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,935.92 ($12,144.50). Insiders bought a total of 27,124 shares of company stock worth $2,284,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.91% of the company’s stock.
Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.
The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.
Bango, where people subscribe.
