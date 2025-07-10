Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.07 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 92.50 ($1.26). Bango shares last traded at GBX 90.05 ($1.22), with a volume of 11,383 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 244 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Bango in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Get Bango alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bango

Bango Stock Down 3.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The firm has a market cap of £68.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,935.92 ($12,144.50). Insiders bought a total of 27,124 shares of company stock worth $2,284,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Bango Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.