Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $4.18. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 84,263 shares changing hands.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

