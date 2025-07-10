The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform Rating

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $188.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE THG opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average of $163.65. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,928,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,340,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,905,000 after buying an additional 282,233 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 346,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 216,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

