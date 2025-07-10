Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.27. The company has a market cap of $375.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

