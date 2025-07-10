Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 355,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

PSA stock opened at $288.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

