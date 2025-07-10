Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Tamboran Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBN

Tamboran Resources Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TBN stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Tamboran Resources has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Tamboran Resources will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tamboran Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tamboran Resources by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tamboran Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in Tamboran Resources by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 315,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 176,189 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tamboran Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 511,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the period.

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.