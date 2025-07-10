PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $213.14 and last traded at $210.47, with a volume of 4171618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “cautious” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

PTC Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

