ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and traded as high as $81.37. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $81.14, with a volume of 17,459 shares.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.4%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.
About ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
