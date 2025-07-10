Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 403 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 53,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.47 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

