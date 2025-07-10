Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07, reports. The business had revenue of $2,321,264.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion.
Welcia Stock Performance
Shares of WLCGF opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Welcia has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.
About Welcia
