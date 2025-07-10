Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and traded as high as $65.75. Crystal Valley Financial shares last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 488 shares traded.

Crystal Valley Financial Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18.

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

