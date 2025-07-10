Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Stock Price

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

NYSE XIFR opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $920.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.91. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.30). XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

