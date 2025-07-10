Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $7.87. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 55,306 shares traded.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 188,944 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 382,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

