Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $7.87. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 55,306 shares traded.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
