Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.20 and traded as high as $31.07. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 233,027 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $819.07 million, a PE ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.