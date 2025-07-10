Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) Senior Officer Douglas Fraser Sells 10,000 Shares

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Fraser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$14,400.00.
Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance
GSI opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of C$120.90 million, a PE ratio of 479.11 and a beta of 1.13. Gatekeeper Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$1.49.
Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile
