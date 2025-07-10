Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) Senior Officer Douglas Fraser Sells 10,000 Shares

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Fraser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$14,400.00.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

GSI opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of C$120.90 million, a PE ratio of 479.11 and a beta of 1.13. Gatekeeper Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$1.49.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

