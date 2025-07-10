Citigroup Boosts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,300 ($17.67) to GBX 1,700 ($23.10) in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRES. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.94) to GBX 980 ($13.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,630 ($22.15) to GBX 1,620 ($22.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,295 ($17.60).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRES

Fresnillo Price Performance

Fresnillo Company Profile

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 1,485 ($20.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,253.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 962.90. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 502 ($6.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,538 ($20.90). The company has a market capitalization of £13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.