Berenberg Bank Lowers Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Price Target to GBX 35

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 66 ($0.90) to GBX 35 ($0.48) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Mobico Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LON:MCG opened at GBX 28.42 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £174.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.60. Mobico Group has a 52 week low of GBX 25.12 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.15 ($1.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.47.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX (134.80) (($1.83)) EPS for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. Analysts expect that Mobico Group will post 14.0227704 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mobico Group

About Mobico Group

In related news, insider Phil White bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £95,700 ($130,062.52). Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

