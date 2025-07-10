IAGON (IAG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $675.48 Thousand

IAGON (IAG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, IAGON has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. IAGON has a market capitalization of $43.61 million and approximately $675.48 thousand worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IAGON token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IAGON alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,834.27 or 0.99756971 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110,061.25 or 0.99061206 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

IAGON Token Profile

IAGON launched on July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IAGON’s official message board is blog.iagon.com. IAGON’s official website is iagon.com.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.11513336 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $469,397.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IAGON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IAGON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IAGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IAGON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.