Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) CFO Saurabh Sinha Sells 22,239 Shares of Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 22,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $678,956.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 970,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,635,776.30. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Saurabh Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, Saurabh Sinha sold 10,123 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $314,724.07.

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:AEVA opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.95. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AEVA. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 623,889 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.