Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) CFO Saurabh Sinha Sells 22,239 Shares of Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 22,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $678,956.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 970,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,635,776.30. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Saurabh Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Saurabh Sinha sold 10,123 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $314,724.07.
Aeva Technologies Stock Up 3.1%
NASDAQ:AEVA opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.95. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 623,889 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
