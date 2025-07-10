Insider Buying: AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Matthews-DeMers purchased 1,000 shares of AB Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £15,440 ($20,983.96).

AB Dynamics Stock Up 1.6%

AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,555 ($21.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,759.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,775.91. AB Dynamics plc has a one year low of GBX 1,480 ($20.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,462 ($33.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.06.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 37.50 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AB Dynamics plc will post 68.8259109 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABDP. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($36.02) price target on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

