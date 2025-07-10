Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,594,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,370,000 after purchasing an additional 275,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,933,000 after purchasing an additional 721,012 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 129.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,366,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,702,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,756,000 after purchasing an additional 317,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,666,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

