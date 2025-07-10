M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,385,000 after buying an additional 1,318,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,528,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,418,000 after buying an additional 1,011,166 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,537,000 after buying an additional 1,809,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,777,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after purchasing an additional 571,193 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.