Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa reduced its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Incyte were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,621 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Incyte by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Incyte by 11.2% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,323.15. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $743,039.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,553.60. This trade represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,385. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

