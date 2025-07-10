Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 304.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $90.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.