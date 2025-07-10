Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 574 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,170,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 876,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after buying an additional 70,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $114.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.1%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 694.74%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

