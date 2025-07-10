KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in KLA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 15,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 price target (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.89.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $923.18 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $931.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $817.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

