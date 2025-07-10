KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of KLA by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.89.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $923.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $817.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $739.01. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $931.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

